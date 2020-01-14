Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending Flint (Bill Hader) and the gang bring the machine back to life and create a happy world for the foodimals.

Then, Flint goes fishing with Dad (James Caan).

Plot synopsis: His genius finally recognized by his idol Chester V, inventor Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) gets to join Chester's company, where he can work full-time on technologies to help mankind.

However, Flint soon discovers that his most-famous machine, which turns water into food, is still operating but now creates animal/vegetable hybrids.

With the fate of humanity in Flint's hands, he and his friends set out to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other deliciously dangerous creatures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeanMoncrieff

Sean Moncrieff RT @itate: @SeanMoncrieff @ivancorless Cloudy with a Chance of Lab Created Meatballs #GeneticallyModifiedMovies 43 minutes ago

GeneralUser3

Helianthus Annuus RT @NickAllardKIRO7: Fun time yesterday at @DPISchool1! I'm all about reading and literacy and education...it's a family thing for me. Yes… 52 minutes ago

itate

Kirk⚡🏒 @SeanMoncrieff @ivancorless Cloudy with a Chance of Lab Created Meatballs #GeneticallyModifiedMovies 56 minutes ago

postmalonejr

Devin Rxdrigues @MarSJackSon Cloudy with a chance of meatballs 1 hour ago

ch3rrymus3

reroz @boyhavior is that the dad from cloudy with a chance of meatballs 2 hours ago

NickAllardKIRO7

Nick Allard Fun time yesterday at @DPISchool1! I'm all about reading and literacy and education...it's a family thing for me.… https://t.co/Z0Tds951us 2 hours ago

DunleithStem

Dunleith STEM This weather is most definitely unpredictable! Never thought it would be Cloudy with a Chance of Hot Dogs! Learni… https://t.co/S8Nk2j7cQV 2 hours ago

nikolleeeee

paulina 11:58 Wait Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs was 2009?!?!?!? And the sequel was 2013?! fkwjdkks 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Time to Celebrate! [Video]Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Time to Celebrate!

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Time to Celebrate! Flint (Bill Hader) and the gang use friendship and science to defeat Chester V (Will Forte). Plot synopsis: His genius finally..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:11Published

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Let's Go Fishing [Video]Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Let's Go Fishing

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - Let's Go Fishing Flint (Bill Hader) and Dad (James Caan) work together to build a fishing boat. Plot synopsis: His genius finally recognized by his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.