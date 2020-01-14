Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 movie clip - A Happy Ending Flint (Bill Hader) and the gang bring the machine back to life and create a happy world for the foodimals.

Then, Flint goes fishing with Dad (James Caan).

Plot synopsis: His genius finally recognized by his idol Chester V, inventor Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) gets to join Chester's company, where he can work full-time on technologies to help mankind.

However, Flint soon discovers that his most-famous machine, which turns water into food, is still operating but now creates animal/vegetable hybrids.

With the fate of humanity in Flint's hands, he and his friends set out to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other deliciously dangerous creatures.