LOST GIRLS Movie 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:27s - Published LOST GIRLS Movie LOST GIRLS Official Movie Trailer (2020) Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie Movie When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. From Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, LOST GIRLS is inspired by true events. 0

