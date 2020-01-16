Global  

LOST GIRLS Movie

LOST GIRLS Movie

LOST GIRLS Movie

LOST GIRLS Official Movie Trailer (2020) Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie Movie When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen.

Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers.

From Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, LOST GIRLS is inspired by true events.
