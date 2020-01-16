Into the Dark S02E05 My Valentine

Into the Dark 2x05 My Valentine next on episode 5 season 2 Directed by: Maggie Levin Written by: Maggie Levin Air date: February 7, 2020 Cast : Britt Baron, Anna Lore, Benedict Samuel, Anna Akana, Ally Maki, Sachin Bhatt Plot synopsis: The film follows a pop singer whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé.

Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.