Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:34s - Published Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident in LSU's locker room

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident THEY HAVE NEVER IDENTIFIED ATIPSTER IN THE 30 YEARS OFEXISTENCE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this