Excerpts From Dr. Martin Luther King's 'Letters From Birmingham Jail' Read At Eastern State Penitentiary

Organizers held an informal discussion about the letter's relevance in today's culture.

LOOKING AT FOR MONDAY WHO WILLTAKE COMMEMORATING THE LIFE OFDOCTOR KING JUNIOR AREHAPPENING AROUND PHILADELPHIA.TODAY PROFESSIONAL ACTORUSING COMMUNITY LEADERS, READFROM THE DOCTOR KING'S LANDMARK TEXT, LETTER FROMBIRMINGHAM JAIL.THE EVENT TOOK PLACE ATEASTERN STATE PENITENTIARY,AFTER THE READING, ORGANIZERS

DJ Rich This week I'll play music reflecting the life, death and fight of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. See samples above. Int… https://t.co/rErGajbkGb 1 day ago

Cultural Popcorn RT @ToFromCbus : This week I'll play music reflecting the life, death and fight of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. See samples above. Intersperse… 1 day ago

Plymouth (MI) Library Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Monday 1/20/20 from 11 - 1 pm. Watch excerpts from hi… https://t.co/tqbIIDg0ZL 8 hours ago

The Univ. of Alabama #TodayAtUA , students read excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "The American Dream" speech, originally delive… https://t.co/gxO1hdh1vQ 33 minutes ago