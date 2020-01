13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 16, 2020 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:29s - Published The Jan. 16, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Jan. 16, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 16, 2020 BRINGS THE CHANCE FOR A FEWSPOTTY SHOWERSAND AN INCH ORTWO OF NOW TO THE SPRINGMOUNTAINS LATETONIGHT.WE'LL SEE A FEW MORE CLOUDSAFTER SUNSET WITH THE WINDOWFOR PRECIPITATION BETWEEN ABOUT10 PM AND 3 AM FOR CLARKCOUNTY, WITH SHOWERACTIVITY EXPECTED TO BE WIDELYISOLATED.THIS QUICK-MOVINGSTORM SYSTEMSHOULD EXIT THE REGION AHEAD OFFRIDAY MORNING'S COMMUTE WITHSUNRISE TEMPS IN THE 40S.WINDS WILL GRADUALLY INCREASEFRIDAY AFTERNOON WITH HIGHSIN THE UPPER 50S UNDER A MIX OFSUN AND CLOUDS.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY START INTHE UPPER 30S AND LOW40S WITHHIGHS WARMING IN THE UPPER 50SAND LOW 60S.PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIESARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE STARTOF NEXT WEEK, WITH MILDTEMPERATURES CONTINUING.ANOTHER PUSH OF WIND ANDISOLATED SHOWERS COULD SWEEPACROSS THE REGION LATE TUESDAY,BUT VALLEYRAIN CHANCES LOOK TOREMAIN FAIRLY ISOLATED AT THISPOINT.BREEZY WINDS PICK UP FOR THESECOND HALF OF THURSDAY WITHGUSTS UP TO 30 MPH AHEAD OF ANAPPROACHING STORM SYSTEM THATBRINGS THE CHANCE FOR A FEWSPOTTY SHOWERSAND AN INCH ORTWO OF NOW TO THE SPRINGMOUNTAINS LATETHIS QUICK-MOVINGSTORM SYSTEMSHOULD EXIT THE REGION AHEAD OFFRIDAY MORNING'S COMMUTE WITHSUNRISETEMPS IN THE 40S.WINDS WILL GRADUALLY INCREASEFRIDAY AFTERNOON WITH HIGHS INTHE UPPER 50S UNDER A MIX OFSUN AND CLOUDS.ANOTHER PUSH OF WIND ANDIS





