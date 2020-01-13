Global  

Hogan announces $1 billion+ in tax relief, biggest tax reduction in more than two decades

Hogan announces $1 billion+ in tax relief, biggest tax reduction in more than two decadesThere’s an effort to make it more affordable for retirees to stay in Maryland.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Hogan announces military initiatives [Video]Governor Hogan announces military initiatives

Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday proposed a package of legislation aimed at expanding tuition assistance for Maryland National Guard members, providing tax relief for military retirees, and reforming..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt [Video]Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt

Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary Dr. James Fielder announced nearly $9 million in tax credits for 9,600 Maryland residents with student loan debt. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

