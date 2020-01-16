Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16

Man accused of kidnapping girl threatened her with knife; Lockdown lifted at Harvard University after report of man with gun; Injured members of Holy Cross rowing team expected to survive; Frigid Friday forecast.
