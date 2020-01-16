Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate Seat

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate SeatShe says she will instead seek reelection in the U.S. House of Representatives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, a junior but rising GOP leader in the House, is opting to stay...
Seattle Times - Published

Liz Cheney to seek reelection in the House, rules out Senate bid

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will not be running for her state's open Senate...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cheney not running for Senate [Video]Cheney not running for Senate

On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney announced she will not run for Senate in Wyoming.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Cheney Not Running For Senate [Video]Cheney Not Running For Senate

On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney announced she will not run for Senate in Wyoming. She is passing on a competitive GOP primary in favor of remaining in the House and GOP leadership. She said she believed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.