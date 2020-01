DOJ: Dozens named in connection to drug trafficking ring

THE U-S ATTORNEY SAYS 32PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN TWOLARGE-SCALE DRUG OPERATIONSSTRETCHING FROM PUERTO RICO TOMILWAUKEE.

IT'S ONE OF THELARGEST BUSTS THEY'VE SEEN INYEARS.

AND OFFICIALS SAY ITWILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACTON SAFETY IN THE STREETS OFMILWAUKEE.

SHAUN GALLAGHER IS DOWNTOWN AT THE FEDERAL BUILDING WITH MORE. Several kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and more than a million dollars were being shipped back and forth between milwaukee and puerto rico. All of this going through the united states postal service.

U-S ATTORNEY MATT KRUEGER WAS JOINED WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT TO ANNOUNCE THIS DRUG BUST. A MASSIVE OPERATION OVER A YEAR IN THE MAKING.

A MASSIVEOPERATION OVER A YEAR IN THEMAKING.

.matt Krueger - usattorney091108300 officers tolead to arrests of defendantsin milwaukee and PR, 22 of 26arrested.

Executed searchwarrants, seizure of approx 15kilograms of cocaine, 50 gramsof heroin, 80 grams of crackcocaine and seized 35 firearmsjust here in milwaukee..ONE OFTHE BUSTS WAS ON THE SOUTHSIDE.

THE U-S POSTAL SERVICEFIRST FOUND A PACKAGE WITHCOCAINE IN 2018.

RATHER THANARRESTING SOMEONE IMMEDIATELY,LAW ENFORCEMENT STARTED ANINVESTIGATION THAT HELPED LEADTO THIS MASSIVE TAKE DOWN.

Josh Kaul - Wisconsin Attorney General: drugs off streets, firearms off streets. It takes resources, time, patience, and a lot of hardwork but we see what hardwork leads to. That is a significant positive result for public safety for Wisconsin.

That is asignificant positive resultfor public safety forWisconsin.

ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH KAUL SAYS THIS IS BIGGER THAN JUST A DRUG BUST. AND IT WILL HAVE A RIPPLE EFFECT THROUGH THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE. Kaul: when we fight large scale drug trafficking, we make communities safer from violence. Often violence goes hand in hand with large scale drug traffickin. Seizure of 35 firearms proves that.

Often violence goeshand in hand with large scaledrug traffickin.

Seizure of 35firearms proves that..Shaun taglaw enforcement is stilllooking for five people whohave been charged.

They didn'tgive any descriptions of whatthese people look like.

Indowntown milwaukee, sg, tmj-4.