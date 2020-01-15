This Man's Decorated Cars Turn Heads!

When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had 6 months to live he knew he had to get better.

As a way to pass the time, he started decorating his cars.

For 6 years, he added knick-knacks to his Cadillac SRX and Dodge Stratus making it a talking point everywhere he goes.

He continues to add things to his car to this day, from water spigots to hair clips and continually swaps things out with items from his local Goodwill.