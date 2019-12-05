Top Chef Junior Contestant Starts Cooking School for Kids

At 14 years old, Kate Daniel is making her mark on the culinary world!

The Houston teen has competed on national TV shows like Top Chef Junior and Chopped Junior.

Now, she wants to help other kids learn how to cook, too!

She and her mom started Figlia Kitchen, a cooking school catered to children and teens.

Part of Figlia’s mission is to give back to the community.

Figlia donates food to local charities and makeover 100 home-cooked meals for families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.