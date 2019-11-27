Global  

Surveillance Video Shows Woman`s Failed Attempt at Robbing Cell Phone Store

Just minutes before closing, a woman tried to steal from a Racine cell phone store.

She reached over the counter to take two iPhones, but she didn`t make it far.
