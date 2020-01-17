Dentsu’s Maggie Zhang: ACR Creates a ‘More Relevant Experience’

LAS VEGAS– As ACR data becomes more available, how will it lead us to better understand measurement across platforms?

In an interview with Beet.TV at CES, Maggie Zhang, executive vice president of video research and insights for Dentsu Aegis Network explored the ways in which OTT and linear are evolving due to these new capabilities.

According to Zhang, Dentsu has conducted a comprehensive audit of ACR data, and from this, has learned more of the opportunity that these figures present.

She sees particular potential for the granularity, real-time nature, and linear transferability of the data, but recognizes that it works best when paired with other numbers.

“ACR data alone is not the only source,” says Zhang.

“We’re looking into the possibility of co-mingling or connecting ACR data with traditional panel data as well.” Zhang adds that they’re currently looking into cross-platform measurement capabilities based on ACR, too.

She’s excited about all of the great OTT services currently available and the content that goes with them.

She believes that there’s opportunity for brands to connect more effectively on ad-supported networks as well as an ability to create a more individualized connection.

As far as addressability, Zhang has already identified national linear addressability as a trend in 2020, which will allow for a more customized experience for the consumer.

“Now with the new possibility of unlocking more national linear addressable impressions, we definitely see great opportunity for more personalized [content] in creative to create a more relevant experience for our viewers," says Zhang.

This should also help to better manage frequency, which has been an issue, especially for heavy linear viewers.

In 2020, Zhang hopes to collaborate to better unite the different moving parts of the television and digital marketplace.

“I’d love to talk more about standardization,” says Zhang.

“Our marketplace has been very fragmented.

There’s a challenge in the OTT measurement space, and how can marketers understand holistically across all of the tactics—addressable is one, CTT and OTT are another one, and there are so many more.” Maggie Zhang will be speaking at the Beet Retreat in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on February 5 to 7, 2020.