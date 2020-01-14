Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2 Month Road Closure For Construction

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
2 Month Road Closure For Construction

2 Month Road Closure For Construction

Sydney Martin explains how the multi-million dollar sky bridge project will save taxpayer money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2 Month Road Closure For Construction

And warnings you need to know about in your area.

New at five -- madison county schools said it needs to shut a road down in order to finish a multi-million dollar project at sparkman high school.

The district is adding a new fine arts center and sky bridge..

So students don't need to cross ford chapel road.

The district and sheriffs office plan on closing the road you see on this map for 8 weeks.

Starting this weekend.

Waay 31's sydney martin learned the sky bridge will also save taxpayer money.

That's because an off duty sheriff's deputy will no longer have to help students cross the street.

Saylor cuzzort, student "having to adjust to the weather year round and worrying about rain and walking through puddles, it's definitely not convenient."

Saylor cuzzort is a senior at sparkman high school..and told me she crosses ford chapel road several times a day.

The sky bridge is part of a 17 million dollar project.

The sheriff's office said it will make the area safer.

Brent patterson, madison co.

Sheriff's office , "with this being done it's going to save taxpayers money and the overall safety of our kids is what's number 1 our number 1 priority."

Madison county schools said the students have been crossing the road for 10 years now...and patterson shared the sheriff's office has a crossing guard for students any time school is in session.

Syd, "madison county schools told me ford chapel road near sparkman high school will have to be closed for up to 8 weeks because of critical work that has to be done on the sky bridge project.

However, the district tells me if weather and other factors play in their favor..the road might be able to reopen sooner."

The road closure will force some school traffic and people who live in the area to find a new route.

"for the people that are having to go different ways it will probably be a traffic back up but just leave a little earlier" and the sheriff's office warned no one should be using the school's parking lot to get around the road closure.

"we don't want people in and out of these parking lots cutting corners because we've got kids in these parking lots and we don't want that to happen."

In madison county sm waay 31 news.

Again -- the road closure begins saturday.

The road is expected to re-open march 2nd.

The sky bridge won't be open until sometime




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAAYTV

WAAY 31 Be advised https://t.co/1wCA03IW5r 2 days ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @WAAYTV: Here are the details you need to know https://t.co/1wCA03IW5r 2 days ago

WAAYTV

WAAY 31 Here are the details you need to know https://t.co/1wCA03IW5r 2 days ago

MarkFedRecruits

Mark Fedyshen 6-month closure of YVR Airport terminal's lower roadway for construction | Urbanized https://t.co/3Qw0hr4h7V 3 days ago

WBBM780Traffic

Traffic and Weather together on the 8s A ROAD CLOSURE IN #JOLIET. McDonough Street is closed from Airport Drive to Houbolt, due to construction until next… https://t.co/fK8odvYz0a 4 days ago

anna_deardorff

Anna Deardorff RT @DJDREK84: 6-month closure of YVR Airport terminal's lower roadway for construction | Urbanized https://t.co/zsKSzt7Ef5 5 days ago

DJDREK84

D-REK 6-month closure of YVR Airport terminal's lower roadway for construction | Urbanized https://t.co/zsKSzt7Ef5 5 days ago

jabwok

Ambrose🌈 and Sophie RT @DailyHiveVan: 6-month closure of #YVR Airport terminal's lower roadway for construction https://t.co/HXvDj3lI9L https://t.co/L4UsgvsNAj 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Express lane construction to start on I-95 in southern Palm Beach County in this month [Video]Express lane construction to start on I-95 in southern Palm Beach County in this month

Your commute could get worse before it gets better along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County. Later this month, crews will begin adding express lanes from Glades Road in Boca Raton to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China [Video]Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China

XINING, CHINA — Anyone else getting a sinking feeling in your stomach? Oh that's just the entire road collapsing. On January 13, a road in Xining, China suddenly opened up and swallowed half of a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.