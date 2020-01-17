Global  

Veterans housing benefits

Many military veterans are unaware of how many perks they can receive when it comes to home buying.
- - veterans may be unaware of how- many perks they can recieve - when it comes to buying a home.- this is why keller williams rea- estate agent, stephanie - mankiewicz- mank-o-witts- hosted a veterans housing - seminar in long beach - today.- the main topic of discusion was- the benefits of v-a home loans.- millions of veterans and servic- members are eligible for- this loan.- eligible home buyers are not- required to have a down payment- in most cases and they have no- monthy mortgage - insurance premiums to pay.- - " when you are using a va loan- even if you - were just in the reserves for 6- months of your life, you'll be- suprised, 180 days of - full active duty, and you can - take advantage of a veterans- affairs loan, - or weather you are buying a - foreclosure or a new home, you- are going to save - money on a monthly payment, and- you'll get a little more- leinency with your- credit score in many cases."- - - - for more information on this yo- can go online to




