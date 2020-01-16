Top 10 Horror Video Games That Don't Rely on Jump Scares

The Xenomorph from "Alien Isolation is looking for you, Nothing is as it seems in "Silent Hill 2" and damn you Konami for cancelling "P.T.".

Join Todd Haberkorn as we countdown the Top 10 Horror Video Games That Don't Rely on Jump Scares For this list, we’re looking at the best horror games that are not overly reliant on leaping out at the player in order to scare the bejsus out of them.

It doesn't mean jump scares are completely absent from these titles, but are few and far in between.