Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

14 states sue to block food stamp changes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
14 states sue to block food stamp changes14 states have filed a lawsuit to block food stamp changes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back About Food Stamps Cuts [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back About Food Stamps Cuts

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is firing back at the Trump administration who announced changes to the national food stamps program. According to Business Insider, the new changes to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people [Video]Trump administration to end food stamps for 700,000 people

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it will make it harder for states to keep residents in the U.S. food stamp program in a move that is projected to end benefits for nearly 700,000 people...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.