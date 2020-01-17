Give BIG Green Bay announces nonprofits 5 p.m. 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:36s - Published Give BIG Green Bay announces nonprofits 5 p.m. Give BIG Green Bay announces nonprofits 5 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Give BIG Green Bay announces nonprofits 5 p.m. GIVING DAY... THATHELPED GIVE MORETHAN 1- POINT 3-MILLION DOLLARS TOAREA NON-PROFITSLAST YEAR.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE IS LIVE ATLAMBEAU WITH MOREON HOW TO GETINVOLVED. ABIGAIL?JON,GIVE BACK GREENBAY STARTED 3-YEARS AGO AS APARTNERSHIPBETWEEN THE GREENBAY PACKERSFOUNDATION AND THEGREATER GREEN BAYCOMMUNITYFOUNDATION...TODAY, THEYANNOUNCED THE 40-NONPROFITS, THEY'LLBE RAISING MONEYFOR THIS YEAR....GIVE BIG GREEN BAYIS AN ONLINE, 24-HOUR EVENT....THIS YEAR, THEEVENT IS OFFERING362,500 DOLLARS INMATCHING FUNDS ANDINCENTIVES....A 50- THOUSANDDOLLAR INCREASEFROM LAST YEAR....A FEW OF THE LOCALNONPROFITSCHOSEN, SAY THEY'REGRATEFUL NOT ONLYFOR THE FINANCIALHELP, BUT THEOPPORTUNITY.30.05 we're newbies tothe group and the wholesocial media fundraising,but we feel we're up tothe challenge to help getthe word out about thegreat work happening ingreen bay21.11 obvi we all havedifferent missions, butreally when it all comesto it, we're all doing thesame thing and that'shelping the green bayarea.WE HAVE A LIST OFALL OF THENONPROFITS THATWERE CHOSEN ONOUR WEBSITE...AGAIN, THE 24- HOUREVENT IS COMING UPON FEBRUARY18TH...IT'LL START ATNOON AND RUN UNTILNOON ON THE 19TH...YOU JUST HAVE TO GOTO GIVE BIG GREENBAY DOT ORG.LIVE AT LAMBEAU,ABIGAIL HANTKE,NBC26COMING UP INSPORTS...





