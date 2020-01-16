Global  

68-year-old Butte County woman found after 6 days missing

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
A missing grandmother has been found alive in the snow.

Reporter Stephanie Lin shows where the Butte County Search and Rescue crews found Paula James.
A happy ending to a nearly week long search..

Good afternoon..

I'm debbie cobb..

A missing grandmother-- found alive in the snow..

'stephanie lin' shows us where the butte county search and rescue crews found 68-year old 'paula james' this afternoon.

### good evening -- this is action news now reporter stephanie lin.

We are in butte meadows at bambi inn.

This has been the staging area for butte county sheriff deputies and search and rescue... earlier today at around noon i'm told an air unit spotted paula beth james' car, her toyota 4runner...at that point it was about getting her out of that car.

I arrived around 2 pm.

We saw deputies escort paula beth james in an ambulance and she's going to be taken to a hospital.

And i'm told fortunately she's alive.

We are in butte meadows, and she has been found alive by bcso an air unit spotted her car buried in the snow around noon today, and as of two pm today we saw her being taken to the hospital by butte county sheriff deputies.

Butte valley area..

Where james lived..

Is about 50 miles from where she was located in butte meadows..

#### james was found as a winter storm heads into the area..

That could have brought a different ending to this search had she not been found..



