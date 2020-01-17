Global  

Supernatural S15E10 The Heroes' Journey

Supernatural S15E10 The Heroes' Journey

Supernatural S15E10 The Heroes' Journey

Supernatural 15x10 "The Heroes' Journey" Season 15 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL IT’S GONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.

John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1510).

Original Airdate 1/23/2020.
