Accused Neo-Nazis Arrested Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally

Accused Neo-Nazis Arrested Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally
FBI nabs three alleged neo-Nazis with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had a machine gun and hopes of...
Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on..

