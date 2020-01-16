ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Com.

Happening today... an event on indiana state university's campus to honor the life of dr martin luther king jr. king's birthday is quickly approaching.

He would be turning 91 on january 20th.

Indiana state university wants to honor his life and contributions.

They had a speaker come and talk about not only what king did for this country.

But how much the world has changed.

And what you can do now to help.

"they willl let dr king rest in peace and realize we have a lot more work to do and that really the people who are charged with saving this incredibly complicated but beautiful planet are our students and our children and we have to arm them with tools to do that."

Morgan was the main speaker tonight.

She talked about the changing racial and ethnic composition since king's