Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

OLDEST EMPLOYEE

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
OLDEST EMPLOYEEOLDEST EMPLOYEE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

OLDEST EMPLOYEE

Wheel tonight.

Putting his working days behind him after decades as an employee with indiana's department of natural resources.

But as mike sullivans shows us?

This man isn't slowing down anytime soon.

(pkg script: )that father time... (sot:?i got a cane now...?

Must have taken a snooze... (sot:?...my legs are giving out?

Only to wake up....some 102 years later... (sot:?let me turn my hearing aids up?

Thatús where we find... (nats) bob vollmer... (sot:?evidently i..?

Never stopped going.... (sot:?...have some pretty good genes?

His mother lived to 108...and at 102..

(sot:?i donút know exactly why (laughs?

Heús still working for the dnr...as the oldest state employee in indiana.

(sot:?but the time comes when heck you have to hang it up?

That date is a mere 24 days awayon february 6th... (sot:?&amp;thatús the day i got married?

(nats) (sot:?thatús the day the war was over..?

Vollmer spent his days aboard ships in world war two.

(nats) marveling at the people keeping watch.

(sot:?one of the officers got on a bridge with a sextant?

Charting their position...look ing for convoys.

(sot:?of course later on i just realized thatús part of surveying?

The fascination carried him through purdue university...an d later...when the first dnr director asked him to join on as a land surveyor... (sot:?i said oh, what the heck?

At 102...heús older than the dnr itself.... (sot:?ie had people shoot at me, iúve had people sic their dogs on me?

Vollmer says land encroachment cases get heated when they can impact someoneús property lines.

(sot:?went up to the area, on this chain link fence was a lot of signs, on the fence..?

Stay out...no trespassing... city of chicago?

(sot:?i found out that (laughs) this guy i was talking to was al capponeús lieutenant?

(nats) (sot:?i couldnút believe a gangster could be that nice?

Nor did he think heúd stick around this long.

(sot:?you retire early..?

Life begins to escape you (sot:?...and before you know it youúre dead!'

So you can expect him... 'heres a hand grenade!'

:02 to keep busy.

That was mike sullivan reporting tonight?

When he finally punches out, vollmer wants to devote himself to reading and farming.

He also plans to take trips to some of the south pacific



Recent related news from verified sources

Man who is Indiana’s oldest state employee retiring at 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 102-year-old man who is Indiana’s oldest state employee is retiring after...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ComfortRideLLC

Comfort Ride LLC Indiana's oldest state employee retires at aged 102 https://t.co/0dzy6fqxrj 52 minutes ago

ESPURGEO

Eric Spurgeon RT @GovHolcomb: Bob Vollmer, our oldest state employee at 102 years old, has been providing #GreatGovernmentService at the @INdnrnews for d… 2 hours ago

Raymond_Norman

Raymond Norman RT @pennipete: Indiana's oldest state employee retires at prime age of 102 https://t.co/Anzd3VQDBz via @fox59 3 hours ago

johnjosephTX

JD RT @KHOU: 👏 WHAT. A. CAREER! 👏 https://t.co/Bg3OhRZkTh #khou 3 hours ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston 👏 WHAT. A. CAREER! 👏 https://t.co/Bg3OhRZkTh #khou 3 hours ago

ricktreat42

Rick Treat Man who is Indiana's oldest state employee retiring at 102 https://t.co/6TFgLfthUA 4 hours ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News A 102-year-old man who is Indiana's oldest state employee is retiring after nearly six decades on the job. https://t.co/NShSsDkJwM 4 hours ago

tvsteve

Steve Weakley Indiana man, 102, retires as its oldest state employee — Fox News https://t.co/3UzqXgbwA6 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.