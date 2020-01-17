City of Verona making improvements to city park

Making improvements to a park after getting a sizable federal grant.

W-t-v'a's alisa anderson went to the verona city park and tells us how the improvements will make it a safer place play.

Alisa anderson "workers have already made several improvements in the park.

They have resurfaced the basketball and tennis courts.

They have also built these two red pavilions that you see right here."

Sot: mayor bobby williams city of verona "the park will be more adequate.

It will make it more friendly for people to use the park.

The city of verona received a u.s forestry grant for park improvement two summers ago.

However, mayor williams says it took the city a while to begin improvements.

Williams says the grant is for about 150,000 dollars.

Workers have already added new lighting to the park , built two new pavilions, and resurfaced the basketball and tennis courts and the walking track.

Williams says the improvements are a good thing for the city of verona.

The park will add lighting to make the park safer.

Standup: alisa anderson mayor williams say the next step on the improvement list is to add security cameras and to work on the building people can rent out in the park.

For now in verona, im alisa anderson w-t-v-a nine news.

