Nonprofits react to arrest of Eugene man with ties to children's charities

The well know eugene financial advisor who allegedly tried to meet up with a 15 year-old girl for sex is out of jail.

Nathan oeming was arrested yesterday after that teen turned out to be a eugene police officer.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren joins us live in studio and show us his arrest sent shockwaves across nonprofits in the community.

That's right chynna court staff tell us that 40-year-old oeming is out of the lane county jail after he paid 10 percent of a 75 thousand dollar bond.

Meanwhile, nonprofits and organizations that oeming was involved with are speaking out, saying his alleged behavior does not reflect their values.

Officials with casa of lane county, a nonprofit that represents children going through the child welfare process, say oeming joined their development committee in march of 2019 but later resigned in october.

They say he was also past donor and took part in fundraising events.

In a statement executive director heather murphy said they are taking steps to prevent oeming from taking part in any more of their activities.

Oeming is facing one count of first- degree online sexual corruption of a child.

His arraignment has been set for january 28th.

Officials with the eugene family y-m-c- a say oeming was also a volunteer coach for a youth basketball team.

Coming on kezi 9 news 5 you'll hear what they did as soon as they learned about his arrest.

Live in studio i'm michael