Dibujan más opciones de mapas de distritos para Chico 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Dibujan más opciones de mapas de distritos para Chico Se crearon cuatro opciones de mapas de distritos más para la ciudad de Chico. Todos serán discutidos en la próxima reunión. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dibujan más opciones de mapas de distritos para Chico ### la ciudad de chico ha lanzado cuatro nuevos mapas potenciales de distritos. Esán marcados con colores ás fuerts: mandarina, azul marino, lavanda y esmeralda. Al igual que los seis originales, fueron creados por el deógrafo de la ciudad michael wagaman. Wagaman dice que los cuatro nuevos mapas abordan inquietudes espeíficas planteadas por los miembros del consejo y los miembros de la comunidad en la reunón del consejo de las ltimas semanas. Los nuevos mapas ofrecen alternativas para las preocupaciones sobre zonas que se mezclan con carreteras o puntos de referencia o que dividen vecindarios. Pero, los 6 anteriores todaía esán sobre la mesa para que el consejo los considere. La póxima reunón del consejo municipal incluiá la cuarta audiencia ública sobre los mapas de distritos, se llevaá a cabo a las 6 de la tarde el póximo martes 21 de enero.###





You Might Like

Tweets about this