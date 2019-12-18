Global  

Jackson County Animal Shelter grand opening soon

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is officially done with step one of its new space.
Animal - shelter is officially done- - - - with step one of it's new space- tomorrow, the jackson county- board of supervisors, - county administrator and the- community will- be there to celebrate the - milestone.- the shelter is offering free- adoptions for all animals - except small dogs and puppies - and a free microchip will be- installed on every pet that's - adopted.- adoption coordinator maridee- mallette says this is not - only an exciting time for the - staff but the tenants as well.- - maridee mallette "it's importan to get- the animals adopted becasue it'- a cleaner and fresher - environment.

We - have an air filtration system - and that's just phase 1 so we'r- excited for phase 2 to- - - - start - beacause eventually the whole - thing will be brand new.

It - means a lot to the animals too- to have them in a good- environment" the grand opening kicks off at- 10 tomorrow




