App Privacy

And more concerns over technology tonight... a new study claims popular dating apps are sharing users' personal information with advertisers... the norwegian consumer council reveals tinder, grinder, and ok- cupid's data sharing history... warning users their private information such as location, sexual orientation, religious practices, political beliefs, and drug use was being shared with over one hundred third party companies.

But local tech experts say there are ways you can protect your self.

""if you are giving any information to a free app make sure that any information is somthing that you are okaty with being pubically accessable because utilmately they may sell it or it may become vulnerable."

"the value is in the data and you want to be aware of data."

The guys over at techneaux also told me a little about the hidden dangers with childrens apps...which are vulenerable to the same data breeches and sketchy ads..as adult apps the report says this information is said to be used to create more targeted online ads... but the report's authors fear it could be used against the users to exploit, manipulate or discriminate against them.

