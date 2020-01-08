Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

App Privacy

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
App PrivacyApp Privacy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

App Privacy

And more concerns over technology tonight... a new study claims popular dating apps are sharing users' personal information with advertisers... the norwegian consumer council reveals tinder, grinder, and ok- cupid's data sharing history... warning users their private information such as location, sexual orientation, religious practices, political beliefs, and drug use was being shared with over one hundred third party companies.

But local tech experts say there are ways you can protect your self.

""if you are giving any information to a free app make sure that any information is somthing that you are okaty with being pubically accessable because utilmately they may sell it or it may become vulnerable."

"the value is in the data and you want to be aware of data."

The guys over at techneaux also told me a little about the hidden dangers with childrens apps...which are vulenerable to the same data breeches and sketchy ads..as adult apps the report says this information is said to be used to create more targeted online ads... but the report's authors fear it could be used against the users to exploit, manipulate or discriminate against them.

3



Recent related news from verified sources

Apple closes historic 2019 for Services offerings with double-digit App Store growth

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday said it closed a historic 2019 for its Services offerings while...
Proactive Investors - Published

Is Privacy Possible in 2020?

Is Privacy Possible in 2020?The California Consumer Protection Act goes into effect in 2020, and other state and federal laws are...
E-Commerce Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truth Be Told — Stuck in a Cave - Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, T [Video]Truth Be Told — Stuck in a Cave - Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, T

Truth Be Told — Stuck in a Cave - Apple TV+ Cast and crew of Truth Be Told discuss Warren’s character development as someone who grew up in prison. When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:38Published

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study [Video]Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday. It found that popular dating apps spread..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.