10 School Movie

last month we told you how students were creating an animated film..

Today, the wonder grove wizard of oz premiered.

the young stars... and joins us live in the studio with more on opening night..

Wonder media partnered with the school district to create "story maker" - a state of the art, animation program.

And based off the laughs and smiles during the movie, you can tell they're pleased with the way everything turned out tonight...... it was a media frenzy for these talented movie stars..

"we're having a lot of fun with it.

We're just talking around and messing around, and playing, and having fun."

" i'm having a good time getting to see other people that helped excel in the movie that we made."

See, there's a big buzz surrounding these students because this is the day their movie hits the big screen.

Students in the columbus municipal school district created their version of the wizard of oz, called the wonder grove wizard of oz.

Everyone loaded up in a limo, and made their way to the theatre for the big debut.

It was a packed crowd.

the kiddos served in a variety of roles to help bring this film to life.

" i played scarecrow and we also helped editing the movements."

" i was the producer and my favorite part was telling everybody what to do and i made the decisions."

" i did some of the background and i also did the voice acting for one scene."

"my favorite part about playing the scarecrow is that, i have a big brain, but he didnt have a brain but he did have a big heart and i like that part, and he was really really nice."

" watching the kids complete this project and be involved in it, it's just been a great experience."

District superintendent dr. cherie labat also lends her voice talents to the project.

she says the project helped students develop several skills such as writing and computer skills.

After the debut, making animated films is something they want to continue doing " then animating me, having to get coached by fourth graders, voice inflection, and if i did a good job or not, for each take it was absolutely wonderful.

I saw their leadership skills and i really saw that if you have high expectations and you put a gold in front of them, they can accomplish anything."

" i would like to excel in it ad can see it as something i would like to do in the future if i don't get the career" 300 tickets were sold for the opening night.

Both shows were sold out.

If you missed the show tonight... no need to worry... there will be two more showings next wednesday at the malco theater at five and 7 p-m.

The district is also considering offering the show for third week.

