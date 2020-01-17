Medical Miracle After ICU Wedding 10 PM

Tonight on cbs 44news at ten?

All because the bride's father was dying.

We're happy to report there's been a medical miracle through marriage?

And the family is excited to share it.

Thanks for joining us tonight i'm macleod hageman.

We first brought you this story two weeks ago?

From the father's bed side?

But he's on the mend and recovering from cancer.

Joylyn bukovac catches up with the family in evansville and shares this hear?

Warming report.

Joylyn?

"this story is nothing short of a miracle.

It was a bittersweet start to the new year for shelby conville and her husband jared as they said 'i do' in the ??u right before shelby's father was taken off life support.

Fast forward two weeks late?

Her father is no longer in hospice care and he's putting up a fight once again."

"we have to give all the glory to god on this one for sure.

It's been amazing to go from you guys need to say your goodbyes to him doing as well as he's been doing.

It's just been amazing."

Shelby and jared conville were planning a fall wedding... but when doctors told the soo?t?

Be bride her father's cancer was back and spreading to his lung?

She put her wedding plans aside so her da?

Steve schweikhar?

Could attend.

"i'm glad we did it and i wouldn't change it."

One of the nurse?

Who's known steve for year?

Had a feeling his resiliency would prevail.

"even though he was on what they were calling life support, his color looked good and she just had a feeling that he wasn't going anywhere and well, low and behold she was right.

At least not right now anyways."

After the emotional wedding?

Steve was taken off life support and made it home to receive hospice care.

No one wanted shelby and her family to cling to false hope.

"they didn't expect him to make it this long."

But the nurses did tell her father something that brought a smile to his face.

"you're one of the better looking hospice patients we've ever seen."

Steve made such a comebac?

The doctor's decided to start another round of chemotherapy .

He's motivated to be there for his daughter and so?i?law's futur?

Along with cheering on the colts this football season.

"well i mean he knows that this is a miracle and he's in it to win it now for sure.

He's definitely got a good outlook on it."

For many other families affected by cance?

Steve's story serves as a beacon of hope.

"i've never personally had cancer or anything, but both of my parents have and neither one of them have ever given up.

You just have to keep going."

"shelby and her family want to thank everyone who's lifted her father up in prayer these past couple of weeks.

The outpouring support has given them hope in more ways than one.

Jb 44news."