Local art gallery opens at Mary C. O’Keefe Center

- it was a colorful night of art- at the mary c.

O'keefe- cultural center in ocean- springs.- crowds packed the mary-c to get- a look two art galleries- making their debut.

- dozens of local artists had - their work featured in the- "local creatives" gallery, which featured sculptural - ceramics from stacey johnson.

- new york artist rebecca alston- had her work featured as- well, exploring the concept of- biology forms from molecular- to tectonic.- alston has recently made ocean- springs her home, citing- it as "a wonderful place for artwork" - rebecca alston:"it's just a wonderful,- wonderful place with the art- community, and the beach, so- many people don't - even realize there's these- beautiful beaches and we have - - - - our family home on the harbor - and just to get up and look at- the water, and i think you can- see a lot of that - reflected in my work."

- - -