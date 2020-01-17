Mayor Pete stops by Mason City

Kimt dot com.//// campaign 2020 with the iowa caucuses just 19 days away á you can bet presidential hopefuls are hitting the pavement hard in the next two weeks.

Former south bend mayor pete buttigieg was in mason city this evening á trying to rally up some last minute supporters in the hawkeye state.

pete buttigieg was in mason city this evening

He joins us live from mason city.

Nick?

George and katie á pete buttigieg is barreling through the state right now á holding a series of town halls.

The veteran and former mayor says as president á his goal is to unify a divided country.xxx "only sometimes is freedom about getting government out of the way.

Sometimes it is, for sure.

For example keeping government out of the business of dictating to women what their reproductive health care ought to be."

Pete buttigieg is working hard to appeal to the entire gamut of iowa voters.

At times he can sound like a conservative, while quickly mixing in progressive themes.

Steve iverson says he supports mayor pete because of the south bend mayor's centrist approach to campaigning.

"i also think he's going to bring us together.

You know he's not quite as left or right hes more into reasonable things i think."

Buttigieg touched on issues including climate change, without offering great detail about his plans.

He did talk quite a bit about strengthening the middle class á a topic which appealed to supporter emily crimmins.

"i'd say it's his experience, he's been in the military.

He's a married man, he's from the middle class is my understanding as well.

He understand how it is to be... you don't get everything handed to you nessesairly."

It was tough to find someone who wasn't head over heels for buttigieg in this crowd, but andrew reed from humboldt says he hasn't made up his mind yet.

"i've voted both republican and democrat and again i think it's my duty to listen to both sides."

Reed would like more clarification on the notion of medicare for all.

He wants to know how the plan would impact the massive medical insurance industry.

"they talked about last night des moines iowa is an insurance town and i think they sidestepped that a little bit of what would happen if they do get their buttigieg will be continuing his town hall stops through iowa tomorrow.

He'll be in algona, emmetsburg, and arnold's park.

According to a real clear politics average of the iowa polls á the top three candidates are all at a statistical tie.

Joe biden... bernie sanders and pete