Rumble In The South headlines MLK Day basketball in the Metro.

THIS WEEKEND AND ONMONDAY FOR MARTIN LUKER KINGDAY.

THERUMBLE IN THE SOUTH TOURNAMENTWILL BE ATTHE ARC AT SAINT ANDREWS THISYEAR.

THIS TOURNAMENT ISSHOWCASING TEAMS LIKECALLAWAY, MRA, MERIDIAN, VELMAJACKSON AND MORE.

THE TEAMSINVOLVED ARELOOKING FORWARD TO FACING A HIGHLEVEL OFCOMPETITION AT THIS POINT OF THEYEAR.

IT'S ALWAYS A GREAT EVENT.

IT'SAN ATMOSPHERE THAT WE LOVE.YOU KNOW COMING IN AND PLAYING FRONT OF THESE GREAT CROWDS.

ANDYOU KNOW YOU KIND OF GET A MIXEDCROWD WITH DIFFERENT TEAMS OVERHERE SO YOU KNOW IT'S ALWAYS AGREAT THING.

WE ALWAYSWE GET MATCHED UP WITH A REALLYGOOD TEAM.

PLAYED LAST TWODANDY DOZEN PLAYERS SO WE'RELOOKING FORWARD TO THECHALLENGE.AND THE GUYS THAT ARE HERENOW THEY PRACTICED AGAINST THESTATE CHAMPIONS THE LAST TWOYEARS.

SO ONE OF OUR BIGGESTREASONS FOR SUCCESS ALOT OF PEOPLE FORGET IS THE LASTTWO TEAMS THAT WE'VE HAD.THESE GUYS HAVE PRACTICEDAGAINST THEM EVERYDAY WHICH HASLED TO THE RUN THAT WE'VE HADTHIS YEAR.

