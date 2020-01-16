Global  

100 United States Senators Have Taken The Oath To Be Jurors At Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:30s
100 United States Senators Have Taken The Oath To Be Jurors At Impeachment TrialCBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest from Washington.
Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet...
Seattle Times - Published

Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In

Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn InWatch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Sify



Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins

The articles of impeachment were formally handed over Thursday and senators were sworn in to serve as jurors; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

Historic impeachment trial begins in Senate [Video]Historic impeachment trial begins in Senate

The Chief Justice will preside over the proceedings.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

