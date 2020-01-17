Shawn Marion 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published VU retires former NBA player number VU retires former NBA player number 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shawn Marion Welcome welcome welcome back.... it was a special night at vincennes university as the legendary junior college basketball school honored one of their all-time greats..... nba champion and four-time all-star shawn marion was on hand....vu retired his number 31 jersey in front of a packed house...... marion played two seasons for the trail blazers from 96-98.....he's second all-time in school history in points with 1,685 and rebounds with 923..... marion played 16 years in the nba, but he says that might not of happened without the start he got at vu, and he's forever grateful!





