Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team Crash

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team Crash

Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team Crash

Hannah Strom is one of seven people still in the hospital after a fatal crash involving the Holy Cross rowing team.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Member of Holy Cross rowing team killed in crash

A star member of the women's rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts was killed...
CBS News - Published

20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team

Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friends mourn Holy Cross rower [Video]Friends mourn Holy Cross rower

Friends recall Holy Cross rower who was killed in van crash in Vero Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 16

Man accused of kidnapping girl threatened her with knife; Lockdown lifted at Harvard University after report of man with gun; Injured members of Holy Cross rowing team expected to survive; Frigid..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:57Published

