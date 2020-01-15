Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team Crash 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:23s - Published Fundraiser To Be Held For Marion Resident Injured In Holy Cross Rowing Team Crash Hannah Strom is one of seven people still in the hospital after a fatal crash involving the Holy Cross rowing team. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Member of Holy Cross rowing team killed in crash A star member of the women's rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts was killed...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago



20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the...

USATODAY.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this