Animal Shelter In Harford County Saving Dogs Impacted By Recent Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Animal Shelter In Harford County Saving Dogs Impacted By Recent Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Animal Shelter In Harford County Saving Dogs Impacted By Recent Puerto Rico Earthquakes

A Harford County non-profit is helping out dogs affected by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
Harford County rescue saving dogs from earthquakes [Video]Harford County rescue saving dogs from earthquakes

The Hero Rescue wants to save as many puppies as possible from the continued earthquake devastation in Puerto Rico.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico [Video]NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28 with hundreds of small earthquakes. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

