Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list
Alex Ovechkin took a...
Seattle Times - Published

Ovechkin hat trick helps Capitals beat Devils

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



tsumm12

Tony RT @bmcnally14: Alex Ovechkin with his 25th career hat trick. Now 1 behind Mario at 689, 3 behind Steve Yzerman and 5 behind Mark Messier.… 4 minutes ago

TambovskVolk001

Volk001Tambovsky Bloodied and ‘pissed’, Alex Ovechkin gets payback against Devils with 25th career hat trick https://t.co/hH37JejuyX 32 minutes ago

Rodionov81

Alexandr Rodionov Alex Ovechkin @ovi8 Scores Three For 25th Career Hat Trick #CapsDevils #ALLCAPS https://t.co/12TTybnNEY 2 hours ago

AlejandroCasaas

Alejandro Casañas RT @SportsCentre: CLASSIC OVIE: Alex Ovechkin nets his 25th career hat trick as #Capitals beat #Devils 5-2 in Washington. Ovechkin, at 689… 2 hours ago

Redragon_X

🎄Jason 👑 of the North 🎅🏼 RT @Buccigross: Alex Ovechkin: 25th career hat trick last night (10th player in NHL history to reach mark)...Ovechkin: 31 goals this season… 3 hours ago

SNstats

Sportsnet Stats #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin records his 25th career hat trick, tying him for the 9th-most in #NHL history. Wayne Gretzky… https://t.co/jyRkKWFHNo 3 hours ago

Aliria12

Sonja Aliria RT @russianmachine: Bloodied and "pissed", Alex Ovechkin gets payback against Devils with 25th career hat trick https://t.co/sMlGrpH5Ee 5 hours ago

Buccigross

Bucci Mane Alex Ovechkin: 25th career hat trick last night (10th player in NHL history to reach mark)...Ovechkin: 31 goals thi… https://t.co/Epa1iLb124 5 hours ago

