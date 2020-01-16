Global  

Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran

The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
New York Mets 'Part Ways' With Manager Carlos Beltrán Over Sign-Stealing Scandal

The fallout continues from a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros during the 2017 and...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Sources: Mets, Beltran ‘Mutually Agree To Part Ways’ After Astros Controversy

The Mets and new manager, Carlos Beltran have “mutually agreed to part ways.”
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NewsdayReuters



MarvinOlasky

Marvin Olasky Mets agree to part ways with manager Beltran -- who made a very good statement of sorrow for his actions. https://t.co/eCPOb8WyF3 38 minutes ago

CraigGeraghty

Craig Geraghty @Pete_Alonso20 Great response!My only regret for you is that this is just typical @mets.On a day they honor… https://t.co/FXkiAJskSp 50 minutes ago

ITABaseballPod

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have made it official, saying that they "mutually agreed to part ways" with Carlos Beltran. Beltran: “I’m grat… 1 hour ago

TOMFOTY

TOM FOTY #Senate, #ChiefJustice start historic pretial proceedings on #Impeachment of #DonaldJohnTrump - third POTUS to face… https://t.co/Og2XypGYV0 1 hour ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 BELTRAN OUT: “We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways.” Full story: https://t.co/Gfjml64fZy 2 hours ago

bowling23

Aaron Mets agree to part ways with manager Beltran https://t.co/T08Zqi9Tf9 via @ESPN App https://t.co/nEd9V6kFg8 2 hours ago

noturningbackno

Whatavi Done https://t.co/N2GpRiEg3l "Sign-stealing scandal," huh? You ain't seen nothing... https://t.co/N2GpRiEg3l 2 hours ago

Afflictort

Darren D'Addario @MattZeitlin Manfred doesn't want to upset the MLBPA so close to new labor talks, so it's easier to discipline owne… https://t.co/qxVFHgnsik 2 hours ago


Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

