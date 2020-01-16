Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran

The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

The Mets and new manager, Carlos Beltran have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

The fallout continues from a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros during the 2017 and...

Darren D'Addario @MattZeitlin Manfred doesn't want to upset the MLBPA so close to new labor talks, so it's easier to discipline owne… https://t.co/qxVFHgnsik 2 hours ago

KION News 5 46 BELTRAN OUT: “We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways.” Full story: https://t.co/Gfjml64fZy 2 hours ago

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @AnthonyDiComo : The Mets have made it official, saying that they "mutually agreed to part ways" with Carlos Beltran. Beltran: “I’m grat… 1 hour ago

Craig Geraghty @Pete_Alonso20 Great response!My only regret for you is that this is just typical @mets .On a day they honor… https://t.co/FXkiAJskSp 50 minutes ago

Marvin Olasky Mets agree to part ways with manager Beltran -- who made a very good statement of sorrow for his actions. https://t.co/eCPOb8WyF3 38 minutes ago