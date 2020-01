Woman Dies After Hours Long Wait in Emergency Room at Milwaukee Hospital 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WITI - Duration: 01:44s - Published Woman Dies After Hours Long Wait in Emergency Room at Milwaukee Hospital Just one hour before she died, Tashonna Ward posted on Facebook that she had already been waiting in the emergency room for several hours and was told it could be several more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Woman Dies After Hours Long Wait in Emergency Room at Milwaukee Hospital "IM STILL... SHAKES HEAD"IM STILL... SHAKES HEADNOT...READY."NOT...READY."NOT...READY."NOT READY -- TO ACCEPT THATNOT...READY."NOT READY -- TO ACCEPT THAT25-YEAR-OLD TASHONNA WARD ISNOT READY -- TO ACCEPT THAT25-YEAR-OLD TASHONNA WARD ISNOT READY -- TO ACCEPT THAT25-YEAR-OLD TASHONNA WARD ISGONE.25-YEAR-OLD TASHONNA WARD ISGONE.GONE."ALL SMILES, SHE HAD A REAL BIG"ALL SMILES, SHE HAD A REAL BIGSMILE."SMILE."YOLANDA WARD SAYS HER DAUGHTERYOLANDA WARD SAYS HER DAUGHTER-- WHO WOULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WASYOLANDA WARD SAYS HER DAUGHTER-- WHO WOULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WASTAKEN-- WHO WOULD LIGHT UP A ROOM WASTAKENTAKENAWAY -- IN AN UNTHINKABLE WAY.AWAY -- IN AN UNTHINKABLE WAY.ON JANUARY 2ND, A MEDICALON JANUARY 2ND, A MEDICALON JANUARY 2ND, A MEDICALEXAMINER'S REPORT STATES THATON JANUARY 2ND, A MEDICALEXAMINER'S REPORT STATES THATTASHONNA WASEXAMINER'S REPORT STATES THATTASHONNA WASTASHONNA WASEXPERIENCING CHEST PAINS --EXPERIENCING CHEST PAINS --CHECKING INTO FROEDTERT'S E-REXPERIENCING CHEST PAINS --CHECKING INTO FROEDTERT'S E-RJUST BEFORE 5 P-M.CHECKING INTO FROEDTERT'S E-RJUST BEFORE 5 P-M.JUST BEFORE 5 P-M.JUST BEFORE 5 P-M.THERE, MULTIPLE TESTS WERETHERE, MULTIPLE TESTS WERETHERE, MULTIPLE TESTS WEREPERFORMED, INCLUDING A CHESTTHERE, MULTIPLE TESTS WEREPERFORMED, INCLUDING A CHESTX-RAY -- THAT SHOWEDPERFORMED, INCLUDING A CHESTX-RAY -- THAT SHOWEDX-RAY -- THAT SHOWEDABNORMAL ENLARGEMENT OF HERABNORMAL ENLARGEMENT OF HERHEART.HEART.HEART.AFTER SEVERAL HOURS -- THEAFTER SEVERAL HOURS -- THEAFTER SEVERAL HOURS -- THEREPORT STATES THAT TASHONNAREPORT STATES THAT TASHONNAREPORT STATES THAT TASHONNA"FELT SHE WAS WAITING TOOREPORT STATES THAT TASHONNA"FELT SHE WAS WAITING TOOLONG.""FELT SHE WAS WAITING TOOLONG."LONG."EVEN TAKING TO FACEBOOK --EVEN TAKING TO FACEBOOK --WRITING THERE WAS A "TWO TO SIXEVEN TAKING TO FACEBOOK --WRITING THERE WAS A "TWO TO SIXHOUR WAIT"WRITING THERE WAS A "TWO TO SIXHOUR WAIT"WRITING THERE WAS A "TWO TO SIXHOUR WAIT"THAT'S WHEN TASHONNA LEFT FOR ANHOUR WAIT"THAT'S WHEN TASHONNA LEFT FOR ANTHAT'S WHEN TASHONNA LEFT FOR ANTHAT'S WHEN TASHONNA LEFT FOR ANURGENT CARE CLINIC...URGENT CARE CLINIC...URGENT CARE CLINIC...BUT SADLY... WOULD NEVER MAKE ITBUT SADLY... WOULD NEVER MAKE ITBUT SADLY... WOULD NEVER MAKE ITINSIDE.INSIDE.INSIDE.THE REPORT STATES THAT SHETHE REPORT STATES THAT SHE'COLLAPSED NEAR HER VEHICLE.''COLLAPSED NEAR HER VEHICLE.'AFTER BEING RUSHED BACK TOAFTER BEING RUSHED BACK TOAFTER BEING RUSHED BACK TOFROEDTERT SHE WAS PRONOUNCEDFROEDTERT SHE WAS PRONOUNCEDFROEDTERT SHE WAS PRONOUNCEDDEAD JUST BEFORE 9-30DEAD JUST BEFORE 9-30DEAD JUST BEFORE 9-30P-M.P-M.P-M.THE REPORT STATING "HYPERTENSIVETHE REPORT STATING "HYPERTENSIVETHE REPORT STATING "HYPERTENSIVECARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE" AS THECARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE" AS THEIMMEDIATE CAUSE OF DEATH.IMMEDIATE CAUSE OF DEATH."SHE WAS A GOOD DAUGHTER. ONE OF"SHE WAS A GOOD DAUGHTER. ONE OF"SHE WAS A GOOD DAUGHTER. ONE OFMY BEST FRIENDS.""SHE WAS A GOOD DAUGHTER. ONE OFMY BEST FRIENDS."A SPOKESMAN WITH FROEDTERTMY BEST FRIENDS."A SPOKESMAN WITH FROEDTERTA SPOKESMAN WITH FROEDTERTA SPOKESMAN WITH FROEDTERTRELEASED THIS STATEMENT: 'THERELEASED THIS STATEMENT: 'THERELEASED THIS STATEMENT: 'THEFAMILY IS IN OUR THOUGHTS ANDRELEASED THIS STATEMENT: 'THEFAMILY IS IN OUR THOUGHTS ANDHAS OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WEFAMILY IS IN OUR THOUGHTS ANDHAS OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WEFAMILY IS IN OUR THOUGHTS ANDHAS OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WECANNOTHAS OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WECANNOTHAS OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WECANNOTCOMMENT FURTHER AT THIS TIME.'CANNOTCOMMENT FURTHER AT THIS TIME.'COMMENT FURTHER AT THIS TIME.'COMMENT FURTHER AT THIS TIME.'MEANTIME -- THE FAMILY HAS HIREDMEANTIME -- THE FAMILY HAS HIREDAN ATTORNEY... AND HOPES TOMEANTIME -- THE FAMILY HAS HIREDAN ATTORNEY... AND HOPES TOPREVENT SIMILARAN ATTORNEY... AND HOPES TOPREVENT SIMILARAN ATTORNEY... AND HOPES TOPREVENT SIMILARTRAGEDIES.PREVENT SIMILARTRAGEDIES.TRAGEDIES.TRAGEDIES."TO BE ABLE TO STOP THESE TYPE"TO BE ABLE TO STOP THESE TYPE"TO BE ABLE TO STOP THESE TYPEOF ATROCITIES FROM"TO BE ABLE TO STOP THESE TYPEOF ATROCITIES FROMRE-OCCURRING."OF ATROCITIES FROMRE-OCCURRING."RE-OCCURRING."TASHONNA'S MOTHER TELLS US HERTASHONNA'S MOTHER TELLS US HERDAUGHTER WORKED AT A DAY CARETASHONNA'S MOTHER TELLS US HERDAUGHTER WORKED AT A DAY CARECENTER --DAUGHTER WORKED AT A DAY CARECENTER --CENTER --LOVED THE KIDS SHE CARED FOR --LOVED THE KIDS SHE CARED FOR --AND SAYS THEY LOVED HER. WE HAVEAND SAYS THEY LOVED HER. WE HAVEAND SAYS THEY LOVED HER. WE HAVEA LINK TO A GO-FUND-ME PAGEAND SAYS THEY LOVED HER. WE HAVEA LINK TO A GO-FUND-ME PAGETHAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SA LINK TO A GO-FUND-ME PAGETHAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SA LINK TO A GO-FUND-ME PAGETHAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SMEMORY --THAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SMEMORY --THAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SMEMORY --ON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTTHAT'S BEEN SET UP IN TASHONNA'SMEMORY --ON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTCOM.MEMORY --ON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTCOM.ON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTCOM.ON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTCOM.LIVE IN WAUWATOSA, KASEYON OUR WEBSITE -- FOX6 NOW DOTCOM.LIVE IN WAUWATOSA, KASEYCHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.COM.LIVE IN WAUWATOSA, KASEYCHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.LIVE IN WAUWATOSA, KASEYCHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.CHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.CHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.A COMMUNITY ACTIVIST'S MESSAGECHRONIS, FOX6 NEWS.A COMMUNITY ACTIVIST'S MESSAGE-- MISUNDERSTOOD.A COMMUNITY ACTIVIST'S MESSAGE-- MISUNDERSTOOD.-- MISUNDERSTOOD.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jay Hammond A white woman calling out a black man as a rapist (alleged) on the day he dies is not a good look (or good anything… https://t.co/oHoWcSgsEx 7 hours ago Gérald RT @LalaRou92: @natashya_g As a human being and a woman (although I don't see what gender has to do in this), I found Felicia Sonmez's twe… 8 hours ago LalaRou @natashya_g As a human being and a woman (although I don't see what gender has to do in this), I found Felicia Son… https://t.co/9PM9TAZkcF 23 hours ago christian davenport RT @TheRoot: Tashonna Ward waited over 2 hours in ER before she left to find faster help, collapsing and dying shortly after. This should n… 1 day ago shawnte' jaynes Woman Dies After Sitting Unattended In The ER For Hours https://t.co/YDwlpyG7I0 2 days ago Gerald Pilcher Woman Dies After Waiting Hours in ER for Care affiliatemarketing onlineincome onlinemarketing https://t.co/lZFyt0veD3 2 days ago Febri182 Colombian woman dies after 'five hours of drug-fuelled sex' https://t.co/rNQSMbSALJ 2 days ago Chris Nelson #Forever24 #Forever8 Thought I could come back to Twitter after a few hours... nope. This one SENT me. Also people always love to talk t… https://t.co/4shq9Vyri4 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Milwaukee ER doctor charged with child abuse, claims system is 'out of control': NBC News report A Milwaukee-area emergency room doctor has been charged with child abuse, but he claims it was a result of an "out of control" system, according to a new report from NBC News Investigative Reporter.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:04Published 6 hours ago Woman killed in triple shooting, others injured Investigators said the shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of N. 65th Street. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:17Published 3 days ago