Nearly 100 new jobs coming to North Alabama

New information -- nearly a hundred new, good-paying jobs are coming to lawrence county.

The jobs will be split between two companies.

And extend into the mallard fox west industrial site in trinity.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is there live with what's coming and how soon the jobs will be available.

Within the next couple of years, this sign leading into the mallard fox west industrial site will have two more names on it: progressive pipe fabricators and cci manufacturing progressive pipe fabricators will join the existing nucor facility at mallard fox west industrial site in a $6.5 million expansion.

Nucor will handle the building and progressive pipe will invest $1.8 million in equipment.

Alexus burns, welding student, calhoun community college randy hammond, welding instructor, calhoun community college in a mostly quiet welding shop, student alexus burns is taking time to perfect her technique.

She's excited about the new jobs available to her my uncle's a cwi and he started talking to me about it and i started researching it.

And then i took welding at my tech school at lawrence county and then now i'm here at calhoun.

Progressive pipe fabricators is hiring 50 employees, mostly in welding and fabrication.

The other company, cci manufacturing, is a tier one automotive supplier, which will work with the mazda toyota facility and other regional car companies as well as add 28 new jobs with an average salary of $50,000.

Calhoun community college welding instructor randy hammond says the new additions are good both for existing workers and educational facilities.

If we can work with local industry to find out their needs, share it with our students and that's the kind of thing we're looking for here at calhoun college is to build these relationships with local industry.

I spoke with the lawrence county industrial development board.

They say progressive pipe will be operational this june and cci will start construction at the beginning of 2021.

They say not only do these developments add to the tax base of the county, but they hope it will help stimulate more growth here as well.

in trinity,