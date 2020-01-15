Timeline for tornado damage cleanup at school

Brindlee mountain school recovery is coming together faster than many people in the community expected.

That's after much of the school was destroyed by a tornado just 5 days ago.

In that time - middle school classrooms have been vacated - sanitized - and prepped for primary school students to return.

This is video of the school's furniture that's been moved oustide to help workers clean.

Desks, chairs, and cabinets are on the sidewalks of the middle school, as crews continue to get classrooms ready for more than 250 primary school students to move in.

The school board says this type of massive cleanup project usually takes months, but with school resuming soon, it was done in a week!

Superintendent dr. cindy wigley and board of education members met this afternoon, giving an update on where things stand after the brindlee mountain primary school was struck by an ef 2 tornado over the weekend.

One thing that stood out was the speed, how quickly things are moving to make the classrooms ready for these students.

Dr. wigley says the primary school is 95 percent moved into the middle school building and they are focusing now on bus routes and transportation.

With so many pitching in to help, the middle school was cleaned in record time, with school employees looking forward to seeing the kids again.

Dr. cindy wigley - superintendent marshall county schools "that's something that would normally take an entire summer at least, 2-3 months, and we've done that in less than a week!"

Kevin barksdale - brindlee mountain primary bus driver "sad for me, sad for the kids, i still haven't talked to alot of them that ride the bus, it'll be interesting to see but i know they will be sad" the reason things are moving so quickly is because of the timeline.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but board members expect middle schoolers and high schoolers to return to class next thursday.....prim ary school students would return the week of january 27th.

Despite the destruction - students and teachers aren't letting the situation keep them apart.

A brindlee mountain kindergarten class reunited with thier teacher today.

They met at a mcdonalds in arab.

Students brought a special gift for the teacher.

Parents say it was a touching moment... all the students ran up and gave their teacher, morgan garrison, a huge hug.

One of her students then handed her a frame with four pictures.

The photos captured the entire class during different moments of the school year.

Parents say mrs. garrison plans on hanging the pictures