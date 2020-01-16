Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Giants' Alyssa Nakken Is First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Giants' Alyssa Nakken Is First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History

Giants' Alyssa Nakken Is First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History

Alyssa Nakken is joining the San Francisco Giants coaching staff as the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(1-16-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco Giants make Alyssa Nakken 1st-ever woman to coach in MLB

Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.comFOX SportsReutersSeattle Times


Giants hire female coach…Ovechkin’s torrid scoring…Cowboys staffing changes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken (NAK’-ihn) has broken a glass ceiling in Major League...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woodland Woman Makes MLB History [Video]Woodland Woman Makes MLB History

The San Francisco Giants made the announcement Thursday that they were bringing 29-year-old Alyssa Nakken onboard.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:54Published

All Elite Wrestling Female Referee Aubrey Edwards 'Not Taking Anybody's Crap' [Video]All Elite Wrestling Female Referee Aubrey Edwards 'Not Taking Anybody's Crap'

All Elite Wrestling's first full-time female referee, Aubrey Edwards, talks about her strong in-ring presence and being a role model for the young women watching. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.