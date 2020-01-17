Second generation Toyota Mirai - More range, more performance, still zero emissions

After leading the world with its first hydrogen-powered sedan in 2014, Toyota is ready to take zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology to new heights with the second generation Mirai concept.

Far more than an eco-car, the new Mirai pushes the boundaries of hydrogen power and reveals the potential of Toyota’s fuel cell technology, with driving range extended by up to 30%, a more exciting drive and improved acceleration.

It’s an enticing glimpse into Toyota’s vision for clean mobility and a future hydrogen society.