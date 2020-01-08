Global  

Jaguar Land Rover 'Morphable' seat system

Jaguar Land Rover 'Morphable' seat system

Jaguar Land Rover 'Morphable' seat system

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future - a pioneering shape-shifting system designed to improve customer wellbeing by tackling the health risks of sitting down for too long.

The ‘morphable’ seat, being trialled by Jaguar Land Rover’s Body Interiors Research division, uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you’re walking, and could be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

More than a quarter of people worldwide – 1.4 billion – are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, which can shorten muscles in the legs, hips and gluteals causing back pain.

The weakened muscles also mean you are more likely to injure yourself from falls or strains.
