Subway Scholar-Athlete: Cruz Jauregui

Pleasant valley high school is home to a three-sport athlete who dominates the mats... sports reporter brandon benitez has more... <sot: i always get butterflies from the crowd, from my teammates, and my past matches and then as soon as that whistle blows it's straight to work... his shirt says beast and rightfully so.

Cruz jauregui is a monster wrestler who's come a long way since picking up the sport as a freshman... sot: we always want smart wrestlers and you can see a difference between a kid who's smart and a quick study and a quick learner a smart kid like that that's probably why he's come so far so quickly..

The junior is a force to be reckoned with but he had some growing pains along the way... sot: i've been beaten so many times that i've kind of like picked up and learned and my coach make a good observation for me he said that i've never been beat by the same thing twice so once i've been beaten on one thing i kind of learn from it and i don't get beat by it again.

And he's been a stud ever since but not just in sports.

Cruz holds a three- point-three g-p- a... sot: definitely not easy.

I have to stay up late and most of the nights doing homework after practice not getting home until 6-30, 7, showering, eating dinner finally getting to my homework by 8 getting it done, trying to focus on class... but cruz is also a leader in whatever sport he plays... sot: he's a great natural leader he has been his whole football career i think at every level he's been looked to as a real leader amongst his classmates i think that's translated well into here... i'm friends with everyone i don't exclude anyone.

For me, i like to support my teammates my vocalizing or doing it myself pinning a guy in 20 seconds you heard that right.

Cruz's last dual ended with a dominant 20 second pin down... sot: having that natural instinct those natural body mechanics and being able to combine that with a strategic awareness of mat position and what my opponents giving me i think that's a key to it... cruz jauregui checks all those boxes and more.

I'm brandon benitez, action news now... cruz wants to go to a four-year university with hopes of playing on a football or wrestling