Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘RCEP was not a partnership among equals’: Piyush Goyal at Raisina Dialogue

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
‘RCEP was not a partnership among equals’: Piyush Goyal at Raisina Dialogue

‘RCEP was not a partnership among equals’: Piyush Goyal at Raisina Dialogue

Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended India’s decision to not join the RCEP citing unfair trade practices of certain countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

RCEP was not partnership among equals, India has concerns over China's trade practices: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): India did not join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

prathod2008

ThePriteshRathod 🇮🇳 #PiyushGoyal at Raisina Dialogue: India has clearly faced discrimination and unfair #trade practices. #RCEP relatio… https://t.co/Dqhsszck8R 22 hours ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @CNBCTV18Live: #PiyushGoyal at Raisina Dialogue: India has clearly faced discrimination and unfair #trade practices. #RCEP relationship… 23 hours ago

manjeetsp

Manjeet S. Pardesi RT @SuzJessep: 1/ India's Commerce Minister Goyal on RCEP "the partnership was not among equals". Didn't sufficiently take into account cou… 23 hours ago

SuzJessep

Suz Jessep 1/ India's Commerce Minister Goyal on RCEP "the partnership was not among equals". Didn't sufficiently take into ac… https://t.co/dnydyZ7Kgb 23 hours ago

CNBCTV18Live

CNBC-TV18 #PiyushGoyal at Raisina Dialogue: India has clearly faced discrimination and unfair #trade practices. #RCEP relatio… https://t.co/StMr93PvS9 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.