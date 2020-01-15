Drone footage captures the colour-drained aftermath of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines

The fallout of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has left the landscape covered in ash draining the landscape of its usual colour.

Drone footage from January 16 shows the hillside of Tagaytay covered in thick ash from the eruption giving an almost black and white effect that severely contrasts with the blue skies above.

The volcano erupted on January 12 sending ash nine miles into the atmosphere and prompted a large scale evacuation as there are fears of another eruption.