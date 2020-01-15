Global  

Drone footage captures the colour-drained aftermath of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines

The fallout of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has left the landscape covered in ash draining the landscape of its usual colour.

Drone footage from January 16 shows the hillside of Tagaytay covered in thick ash from the eruption giving an almost black and white effect that severely contrasts with the blue skies above.

The volcano erupted on January 12 sending ash nine miles into the atmosphere and prompted a large scale evacuation as there are fears of another eruption.
Amazing Time Lapse Shows Giant Smoke Coming Out of Taal Volcano [Video]Amazing Time Lapse Shows Giant Smoke Coming Out of Taal Volcano

This amazing time-lapse video showed giant smoke coming out of Taal volcano. As the eruption increased, the smoke also increased in size and started spreading more. 

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:45Published

Dog rescued from Taal Island after volcanic eruption [Video]Dog rescued from Taal Island after volcanic eruption

Members of PETA rescue a dog, named Palakitik, after she was trapped on the Taal Island in the Philippines following the recent volcano eruption. When PETA’s rescue team finally stepped onto Taal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

