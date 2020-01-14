Love Island's Connor Durman 'stressed' after Sophie Piper's head turned 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:29s - Published Love Island's Connor Durman 'stressed' after Sophie Piper's head turned 'Love Island' star Connor Durman was left "stressed" about his romance with Sophie Piper after she was whisked off for a date with Connagh Howard.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Holly Willoughby hits out at Love Island's Connor HOLLY Willoughby said she “doesn’t like” some of the Love Island 2020 contestants and...

The Argus - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like